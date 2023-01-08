PSN holds PS5, PS4 Under $20 Holiday Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Under $20 Holiday Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include God of War, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition, Chivalry, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Monster Hunter World, Scarlet Nexus, Tekken 7, Devil May Cry 5 Special, Job Simulator, Star Wars Squadrons, Little Nightmares II, and Return to Monkey Island.

The sale ends Jan. 18.