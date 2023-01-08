Citizen CZ Smartwatch uses data to promote wellness

Citizen this month previewed the CZ Smart, a smartwatch that analyzes user data to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Utilizing NASA’s Ames Research Center and AI, and IBM Watch Studio, the CZ Smart YouQ application can use data from the CZ Smart to learn sleep patterns to provide Alert Scores, chronotype, sleeps patterns, activity and heart rate monitoring data.

In addition, the CZ Smart can suggest Power Fixes to mitigate fatigue, improve alertness and build better habits over time.

The watch itself will be sold in traditional 41mm Casual and 44mm Sport cases to leverage classic Citizen watch design. The exterior will sport a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and custom bands are interchangeable between both watch case sizes. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear4100+ and 8GB storage. Battery life can hold at more than 24 hours based on usage and can be fully charged in 40 minutes.

The Citizen CZ Smart will be sold in Mar.