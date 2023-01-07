TCL 40 Series smartphones previewed

TCL this week announced new TCL 40 Series mobile phones for budget consumers.

The 40 Series includes the TCL 40 SE, TCL 40 R 5G, and the TCL 408.

The TCL 40 SE will sport a 6.75 inch HD+ display at 90Hz, MediaTek Helio G37 CPU, 50MP rear camera 2MP macro camera, 2MP depth camera, 8MP front camera, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 5,010mAh battery and microSD card slot.

The final product will include 18W fast charging and Android 13 installed.

It will sell at $169.

The TCL 40 R 5G, a mid-range 5G device, will be sold at $219, and the TCL 408, a budget model, will retail at $129.