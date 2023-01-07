Sony Honda Motors AFEELA leverages automation, entertainment

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. this week announced the AFEELA, a prototype EV that emphasizes Level 3 automated drive and entertainment options.

A center exterior light strip called the Media Bar emits light and messages (even tire pressure warnings) when in use. The fairly conservative front hood is contrast by a more severe sloping rear that holds a sporty edge-to-edge taillight.

Inside is a massive landscape of digital displays (powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis) which is said to offer an entertainment space that combines real and virtual worlds. The company will partner with Epic Games to build concepts for the vehicle. Navigation will deploy via AR technology.

The drive experience will be complimented by limited Level 3 and Level 2+ automated drive which utilizes 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside. In vehicle cameras and Time-of-Flight sensors can detect the driver and help avoid accidents.

SHM plans to begin pre-orders in the first half of 2025 and deliver by spring 2026 in the U.S.