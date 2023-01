Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week announced the Galaxy 14 5G, a budget smartphone to be sold at under $200.

The Galaxy A14 5G will include a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD at 90Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 700, 50MP rear camera, 13MP front camera, NFC, 5G, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 5,000mAh battery, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack at $199.99.

The device will ship with Android 13, include four years of security updates, and two OS upgrades.

It will be sold Jan. 12.