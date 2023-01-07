JBL to drop new PlayStation, Xbox Quantum headsets

JBL this week announced new Quantum headsets for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox consoles.

The JBL Quantum 910X and JBL Quantum 910P sport JBL QuantumSPACIAL 360 audio with integrated head tracking, active noise cancelling, USB-A/C wireless connection, and up to 37 hours of battery life.

The JBL Quantum 360X and 360P include DualSOURCE wireless connection to two devices via Lossless 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth and up to 22 hours of battery life.

New Quantum headsets will be sold in Mar.