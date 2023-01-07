ASUS Xbox PC Controller equips built-in OLED display

ASUS this week announced the ROG Raikiri Pro, a controller for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox and the PC that includes a built-in OLED display.

The 1.3-inch OLED display can relay customizable animations, status indicators, and switch profiles.

The controller sports programmable rear controls, selectable step triggers, a 3.5mm earphone jack and mute button, plus wired USB-C connect for Xbox and 2.4Ghz RF and Bluetooth mode for PC.

The final product will include the option to remap buttons, change joystick sensitivity, and other adjustments via Armoury Crate software.

It will be sold in Q1 at a to-be-determined price.