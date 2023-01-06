Samsung previews Neo QLED, Micro LED, OLED TV lineup

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week announced the 2023 Neo QLED, Micro LED, OLED TV lineup including 8K and 4K products.

The Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs include new Auto HDR Remastering to apply real-time HDR on SDR content, in addition to SmartThings Zigbee & Matter Thread One-Chip Module built-in.

New Micro LED models will range between 50 and 140-inches. The new OLED lineup will include 55, 65, and 77-inch models with Quantum Dot technology.

The upgraded Samsung Gaming Hub will include GameBar 3.0 with MiniMap Sharing to quick view a mini map and Virtual Aim Point to enhance crosshairs in FPS titles.