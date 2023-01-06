BMW i Vision Dee a colorful, digital soul

BMW this week previewed the BMW i Vision Dee, a concept car infused with a colorful personality.

The exterior, which utilizes E Ink technology, can transform the vehicle into any color, from a psychedelic rainbow to a sedan that sports digital racing stripes.

Inside a digital assistant named Dee will speak, listen and greet the driver. The cockpit included a steering wheel and a minimal dashboard without the typical cluster of displays that adorn most EVs. Instead, display information is projected onto the windshield. Drivers can even use the BMW Mixed Reality Slider to project reality scenes or full virtual worlds.

The BMW i Vision Dee continues BMWs exploration into E Ink exterior paint technology which debuted on the BMW iX Flow at CES 2022. The Dee is currently a concept only and not available for purchase.