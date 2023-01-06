Alienware previews 500Hz Gaming Monitor

Alienware this week announced the world’s first 500Hz Gaming Monitor.

The hardware features 23.5-inch FHD resolution IPS display at 500Hz overclocked (480Hz) native and 0.5ms response time.

The chassis includes a build-in retractable headset hanger and new hexagonal base structure.

The final product includes Nvidia G-SYNC certification, TUV-certified ComfortView Plus hardware solution, and AlienFX lighting for customizable backlighting.

The Alienware 500Hz Gaming Monitor will be sold in the Q1 2023 at a to-be-determined price.