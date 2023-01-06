Acer to deploy new Nitro gaming notebooks

Acer this week announced new Nitro gaming notebooks to include the latest hardware from Intel and Nvidia.

The Acer Nitro 16 will include a 16-inch WUXGA or WQXGA display at 165Hz, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and Nvidia Advanced Optimus support to switch between integrated and discreet graphics without a reboot.

The Acer Nitro 17 will include a 17.3-inch FHD display with 144Hz or 165Hz or QUD display with 165Hz refresh rate.

Both Nitro notebooks sport dual fans, four fan outlets, Killer DoubleShot Pro, DTS;X Ultra audio microSD card reader, and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

CPU options include 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs.

The Acer Nitro 16 will be sold in May starting at $1199.99. The Acer Nitro 18 will be sold in May starting at $1199.99.