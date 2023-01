TCL this week announced new Q-Series QLED TVs that will include up to 240Hz Variable Refresh Rate for optimized gaming.

The Q7 and QM8 models will include the new Game Accelerator 240 for up to 240Hz VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Certification.

Meanwhile, the Q6 will include Game Accelerator 120 for up to 120Hz VRR.

All Q-Series sets will boast Full Arry Pro Local Dimming, IMAX Enhanced Certification, and the AIPQ Engine technology.