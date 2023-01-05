LG previews LG gram ultra-lightweight notebooks

LG Electronics this week announced new LG gram notebooks that feature ultra-portable chassis.

The LG gram Ultraslim, the thinnest notebook in the lineup, includes a 15.6-inch OLED display, 10.99mm depth, and weighs 998 grams.

The LG gram Style, to be sold in 16-inch and 14-inch SKUs, will include a 16:10 OLED display, Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU and Gen4 NVMe SSDs, and multiple color options.

Other LG gram laptops include 17, 16, 15, and 14-inch models to include the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB and Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P – Core CPUs.