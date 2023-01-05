ASUS previews new ROG PC gaming notebooks

ASUS this week previewed new Republic of Gamers gaming notebooks including the ROG Swift Pro 540Hz display and the ROG Strix Scar 16 and 18.

ROG Strix Scar and Strix G laptops will be sold in 16, 17, and 18-inch SKUs to include up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 and 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs.

All Strix models, to be sold in Q2, will include Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, 100W Type-C charging, and Dolby Vision HDR and Nvidia G-SYNC support.

The new ROG Zephyrus G14 will include up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, the ROG Nebula HDR Mini LED QHD 165Hz Pantone Validated display option, and vapor chamber that covers the CPU and GPU.

The Zephyrus G16, to be sold in Q2, includes an ROG Nebula Display with 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, 90 Wh battery, and Tri-fan technology with full-width heatsink.

The ROG Flow Z13, to be sold in Q2, will include a 12-inch chassis that weighs 2.43 lbs and is 12mm thick. The 13-inch Nebula display sports a QHD 165Hz panel and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass DXC touchscreen. Options include up to a 13th Gen Intel Core CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX Series Laptop GPU.



Finally, the ROG Swift Pro is the world’s first 540Hz gaming monitor with 60 percent faster response time, 24.1-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 panel, and retractable locked claws for a smaller footprint. It will be sold in Q2.