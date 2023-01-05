Alienware previews m18 gaming laptop

Alienware this week announced the m18 gaming laptop to include an 18-inch display.

The m18 will include a 18-inch QHD+ 2560 x 1600 display with Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support.

Hardware options will include up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13980HX CPUs, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPUs, or next-gen Ryzen CPUs and Radeon Graphics.

Thermal improvements from the m17 include Element 31 thermal interface material used in both the CPU and GPU, vapor chamber for the GPU and CPU, seven heat pipes, and quad fans.

The m18 will be sold this winter and start at $2099.