Samsung previews Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Samsung Electronics this week announced the Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor, the first dual UHD gaming monitor.

The Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor includes a 1000R 57-inch curved display at 7680 x 2160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio. It utilizes quantum mini LED technology and a Matte Display to reduce light reflection.

In addition, it supports DisplayPort 2.1 to transfer data twice as fast as the prior DisplayPort 1.4.

The final product will support a 240Hz refresh rate.

The Odyssey OLED G9, which utilizes quantum dot technology, is a 49-inch 1800R curved display with a 32:9 ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.1ms response time.