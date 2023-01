Nvidia Corp. this week announced the GeForce GTX 4070 Ti graphics card to include Ada Lovelace architecture and Nvidia DLSS 3.

The GeForce GTX 4070 Ti is said to deliver over 120FPS in titles including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and F1 22 in 1440p resolution.

The hardware includes 7680 CUDA Cores and 12GB of GDDR6X RAM.

It will be sold Jan. 5 at $799.