Nvidia previews GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptops

Nvidia Corp. this week previewed GeForce RTX 40 Series laptops and new 5th generation Max-Q technologies.

GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 laptop GPUs are said to be three times more efficient than the prior generation, while RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 can deliver up to RTX 3080 class performance at one-third the power.

5th Generation Max-Q technologies are said to enhance efficiency and accelerate gaming performance. In addition, Nvidia DLSS 3 is said to improve acoustics and battery life.

Finally, new Ada Lovelace architecture from the 40 Series claims 3X efficiency improvements, including encoding efficiency for livestreaming.

GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 notebooks GPUs will be sold Feb. 8 starting at $1999. GeForce RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 notebook GPUs will be sold Feb. 22 starting at $999.