LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors to equip 240Hz OLED panels

LG Electronics this month will release new LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors to include 240Hz OLED panels.

The 27-inch and 45-inch monitors will deliver a response time of less than 0.03 milliseconds Gray-to-Gray.

The 27-inch model will support QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution at up to 240Hz refresh rate and VRR, Nvidia G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and VESA Adaptive SYNC.

The 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor is a world’s first. It includes a 21:9 aspect ratio, WQHD 3440 x 1440 resolution, and 800R curvature.

The 27GR95QE will be sold at $999 and the 45GR95QE will be sold at $1699 in mid-Jan.