LG previews 2023 OLED TV lineup

LG Electronics this week previewed new OLED TV products to be sold in 2023.

New OLED models include the Z3, G3, and C3 OLED evo series TVs that feature the latest α9 AI Processor Gen6 for improved upscaling, better clarity, and enhanced dynamic tone mapping. In addition, the chip powers LG’s AI Sound Pro for virtual 9.1.2 built-in surround sound.

For gamers, the latest OLED models include a 0.1 millisecond response time, up to four HDMI 2.1a compliant ports and settings for G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and VRR options.



Brightness Booster Max technology incorporates new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70 percent.

Finally, the latest version of webOS will feature a redesigned UI for added personalization options and Quick Cards for Home Office, Gaming, Music and Sports.