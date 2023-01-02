Xbox Series X|S sales near 400K units in Japan

January 2, 2023

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S neared 400,000 units sold in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the Xbox Series X has sold 172,411 units and the Xbox Series S has sold 225,984 units in Japan to date.

By comparison, the Xbox One sold 114,831 units in the region.

In Q1, the Xbox division revenue totaled $3.61 billion.

Xbox content and services revenue decreased by three percent due to declines in first and third-party content engagement, but was offset in part by demand for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

PC Game Pass subscriptions increased 159 percent from the year prior.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased 13 percent from one year ago.


