PSN Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

This week, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle sells at $59.49, 15 percent off the $69.99 MSRP.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Vault Edition sells at $79.99, 20 percent off the $99.99.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II contains a Campaign that includes Task Force 141, the Special Ops tactical co-op mode, and Multiplayer for trademark versus competition.

The final game includes a new AI system for new tactical and cover techniques across Campaign and Special Ops.