Microsoft Corp. this week released Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Jan. 2023.

In Jan. 2023, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will offer Iris Fall Jan. 1st to the 31st and Autonauts from Jan. 16th to Feb. 15.

Iris Fall is a puzzle title that requires users to switch between light and shadow realities.

Autonauts is a simulation title in which users must build, create, and automate to build an agriculture paradise.