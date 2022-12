Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude Bandai Namco Holiday Sale for the Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 90 percent.

Discounted titles include SD Gundam Battle Alliance Deluxe Edition, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, God Eater 3, Namco Museum Archives Vol 2, and Taiki no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition, and Pac-Man 99 Deluxe Pack.

The sale ends Jan. 1.