Xbox Countdown Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Countdown Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 60 percent off.

Discounted titles include Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross Gen Bundle, Resident Evil Village, NBA 2K23, Just Dance 2023 Edition, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition, Far Cry 6, Gotham Knights, and The DioField Chronicle.

The sale ends Dec. 31.