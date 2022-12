Valve Corp. this week said Sega Corp.’s Sonic Frontiers ranked as a top title in the latest data from the company.

For the month, Sonic Frontiers ranked as the No. 25 top-selling Steam title based on revenue.

Sonic Frontiers is a third-person action adventure title that includes open zone platforming across five massive islands.

The final game includes an all-new battle system and skill tree upgrades.