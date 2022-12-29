Kirby and the Forgotten Land No. 16 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold 11,124 units to rank as the No. 16 software title for the week.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a third-person 3D action adventure title in which Kirby explores an abandoned world.

The final game includes trademark copy abilities including Mouthful Mode to consume real-world objects.