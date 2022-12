Valve Corp. this week said Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for the PC ranked as a top title in the latest data from the company.

Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide ranked as the No. 2 top-selling Steam title based on revenue.

Developed by Fatshark, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a first-person title that include shooting and melee action against hordes of enemies.

The final game includes co-op multiplayer for up to four.