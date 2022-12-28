Horizon Forbidden West PS5 No. 12 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Sony Corp.’s Horizon Forbidden West for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 ranked as a top software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, Horizon Forbidden West sold 12,092 units to rank at No. 12 for the week.

Horizon Forbidden West is a third-person action RPG title that includes an open world, new enemies, melee and range-based weaponry.

The PS5 version includes fast loading, haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality, and 3D Audio.