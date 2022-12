Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Indie Holiday Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Golf Story, Shovel Knight Dig, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Cris Tales, Cozy Grove, Windjammers 2, Spelunky, and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap.

The sale ends Jan. 1.