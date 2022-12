Valve Corp. this week said High on Life ranked as a top-selling Steam title in the latest data from the company.

Between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, High on Life ranked as the No. 2 top-selling Steam title based on revenue.

Developed by Squanch Games Inc., High on Life is a single-player FPS adventure title in which an intergalactic bounty hunter must team up with talking guns to defeat an alien cartel.