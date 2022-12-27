Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion PS5 No. 3 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion sold 54,522 units to rank at No. 3 in the period.

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is a remaster of the PlayStation Portable exclusive. The action RPG is a prequel to Final Fantasy VII.

The title features SOLDIER 1st Class Zack Flair on his mission to find missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos.

It sells at $49.99.