Nintendo eShop holds Capcom Holiday Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Capcom Holiday Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 88 percent.

Discounted titles include Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak, Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Resident Evil 4, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Capcom Fighting Bundle, Onimusha: Warlords, Devil May Cry, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

The sale ends Jan. 4.