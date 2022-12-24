PS5 No. 2 in Japan Dec. 18 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as the No. 2 top-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the PS5 sold 70,496 units to rank as the No. 2 hardware between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18.

For the period, the PS5 sold 64,420 units and the PS5 Digital Edition sold 6,076 units.

The PS5 has sold two million units in Japan to date.

Sony sold 3.3 million PS5 units in Q2 ending Sept. 30, 2022.

Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $284 million, a decline of 49 percent from one year ago.

Q2 revenue in the division totaled $4.88 billion, an increase of 12 percent from the year prior.

PS5 sales totaled 25 million units to date.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 62.5 million software units for the quarter, a decline of 18 percent from the year prior. Digital downloads totaled 63 percent of software sales.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 102 million, down two percent from the year prior. PlayStation Plus users totaled 45.4 million, down from 47.3 million the year prior.

Sony expects to sell 18 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2023.