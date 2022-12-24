Nintendo Switch No. 1; Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 5th No. 1 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 173,083 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 97,909 units, the Nintendo Switch 47,125 sold units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 28,049 units in the period.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold 260,784 units to rank at No. 1 in the period for the fifth consecutive week.

Cumulative Nintendo Switch sales in Japan have exceeded 26 million units in the region.

In the second quarter, Nintendo operating profit totaled $809 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, 2022.

The Nintendo Switch sold 3.25 million units in the quarter, down 15 percent from one year ago. The company cited semiconductor supply constraints for the decrease. Q2 software sales totaled 54 million units.

The hardware has sold 114.33 million units to date. Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 917.59 units.

The company forecasts 19 million sold this fiscal year.