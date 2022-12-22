Gotham Knights No. 28 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Inc.’s Gotham Knights to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 10, Gotham Knights ranked as the No. 28 best-selling boxed software title.

It ranked at No. 21 the week prior.

Developed by WB Games Montreal, Gotham Knights is a third-person action RPG title to include single-player and two-player online co-op functionality.

In the title, Batman has fallen and Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood are subsequently tasked to protect Gotham City.

The final game includes an open-world of five boroughs in addition to character customization.