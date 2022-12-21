Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II No. 3 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One ranked as the top software in the UK in the latest retail data from the region.

For the week ending Dec. 10, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ranked as the No. 3 boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II contains a Campaign that includes Task Force 141, the Special Ops tactical co-op mode, and Multiplayer for trademark versus competition.

The final game includes a new AI system for new tactical and cover techniques across Campaign and Special Ops.