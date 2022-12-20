Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster to trek PS4, Nintendo Switch

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this month said it will release Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, which includes Final Fantasy I to VI, will be sold in digital format individually or in a bundle.

In addition, a limited physical edition to include a goods box, lenticular sleeve, 2-disc vinyl record set, art book, and eight pixel art character figures, will be sold.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will be sold spring 2023.