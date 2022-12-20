Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion No. 8 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 17, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion ranked as the No. 8 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion is a remaster of the PlayStation Portable exclusive. The action RPG is a prequel to Final Fantasy VII.

The title features SOLDIER 1st Class Zack Flair on his mission to find missing SOLDIER Genesis Rhapsodos.