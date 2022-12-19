Sonic Frontiers Nintendo Switch No. 21 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Sega Corp.’s Sonic Frontiers for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, Sonic Frontiers sold 3,675 units to rank at No. 21 in the period.

Sonic Frontiers is a third-person action adventure title that will include open zone platforming across five massive islands.

The final game includes an all-new battle system and skill tree upgrades.

The title has sold 2.5 million units to date.