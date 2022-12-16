Tactics Ogre Reborn No. 17 at retail

NPD Group Inc. this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Tactics Ogre Reborn for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC ranked as a best-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

In Nov., Tactics Ogre Reborn ranked as the No. 17 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

Tactics Ogre Reborn is a turn-based strategy title based on the 2010 release to include updated game design, improved graphics and sound, and fully-voiced cutscenes.

It sells at $49.99.