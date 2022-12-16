Gran Turismo 7 PS5 No. 2 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network in Nov.

For the month, Gran Turismo 7 ranked as the No. 17 PS5 PSN download.

Gran Turismo 7 includes the GT Simulation Mode, more than 420 vehicles, and over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

The PS5 SKU supports ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, 3D audio support and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, adaptive triggers relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback relays road surface variations.

The final game includes online play for up to 20 users.


