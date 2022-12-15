Xbox Game Pass titles to leave service

Microsoft Corp. this week removed select titles from the Xbox Game Pass service.

Titles removed Dec. 15 include Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Console, PC, Cloud), Breathedge (Console, PC, Cloud), Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Console, PC, Cloud), Firewatch (Console, PC, Cloud), Lake (Console, PC, Cloud), One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Console, PC, Cloud), Neoverse (Console, Cloud), Race with Ryan (Console, PC, Cloud), Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Console, PC, Cloud), Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Console), Transformers: Battlegrounds (Console, PC, Cloud).

Xbox Game Pass for Console is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox titles are available.

In addition, PC Game Pass offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

PC Game Pass subscribers receive up to 20 percent off games in the current library and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons from the Microsoft Store.