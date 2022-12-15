PS Plus Game Catalog Dec. 2022 previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Dec. 2022.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include WWE 2K22 (PS4), Far Cry 5(PS4), Far Cry New Dawn (PS4), Far Cry Primal (PS4), Mortal Shell (PS5, PS4), Judgment (PS5, PS4), Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5, PS4), Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (PS4), Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor (PS4), Middle-Earth: Shadow of War (PS4), The Pedestrian (PS5, PS4), Evil Genius 2(PS5, PS4), Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion (PS4), Ben 10: Power Trip (PS5, PS4), Gigantosaurus The Game (PS4), Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PS4), Worms W.M.D (PS4), and The Escapists 2 (PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Ridge Racer 2 (PSP), Heavenly Sword (PS3), Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus (PS1), and Pinball Heroes (PSP).

The titles will be released Dec. 20.