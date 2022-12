Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Aspyr Publisher Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Episode 1 Racer, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, InnerSpace, and Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse.

The sale ends Dec. 20.