The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update drops

CD Projekt RED this week released the Next-Gen Update for

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC.

The Next-Gen Update includes the 60FPS Performance Mode, 30FPS Quality Mode, PS5 DualSense controller adaptive trigger support, ray traced global illumination, PC ray traced reflections and shadows option, 4K textures for select characters, high-resolution self-shadowing, environmental improvements, photo mode, cutscene pause option, alternative camera option, cross-progression between platforms, and Quality of Life changes.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is the best-selling title in the franchise at more than 40 million copies sold.