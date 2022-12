Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles at up to 70 percent off.

Discounted titles include Hades, OKAMI HD, Tetris Effect: Connected, Shin Megami Tensei V, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Sonic Mania, and Diablo III: Eternal Collection.

The sale ends Dec. 18.