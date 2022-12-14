Gotham Knights No. 8 PS5 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Inc.’s Gotham Knights for the PlayStation 5, ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network division in Nov.

For the month, Gotham Knights ranked as the No. 8 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Developed by WB Games Montreal, Gotham Knights is a third-person action RPG title to include single-player and two-player online co-op functionality.

In the title, Batman has fallen and Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood are subsequently tasked to protect Gotham City.

The final game includes an open-world of five boroughs in addition to character customization.