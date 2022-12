Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Arcade Archives Anniversary Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles from the Arcade Archives series.

Discounted titles include Arcade Archives Mario Bros., Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros., Arcade Archives PUNCH-OUT!!, Arcade Archives Urban Champion, Arcade Archives Ice Climber, and Arcade Archives Vs. Tennis.

The sale ends Dec. 14.