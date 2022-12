Sony Corp. this month said God of War Ragnarök for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download title at the PlayStation Network division in Nov. 2022.

For the month, God of War Ragnarök ranked as the No. 1 PS5 PSN download in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

God of War Ragnarök is a third-person action adventure sequel to God of War.

The title includes Kratos and his son Atreus after the death of Baldur.